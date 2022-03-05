John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the January 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of HPI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.61. 43,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,068. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average is $20.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

