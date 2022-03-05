John P. Butler Sells 25,053 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AKBA opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.49. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 142.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 70.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,827,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 757,149 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,102,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 87,275 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 112.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 198,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 105,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 85.9% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,593,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 736,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

