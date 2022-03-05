John P. Butler Sells 25,053 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of AKBA opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.49. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54.
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 142.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
About Akebia Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.