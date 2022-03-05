JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Price Target to €68.00

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €67.00 ($75.28) to €68.00 ($76.40) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SCOTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Scout24 from €80.00 ($89.89) to €73.00 ($82.02) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scout24 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Shares of SCOTF stock opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.60. Scout24 has a 12-month low of $60.14 and a 12-month high of $72.90.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.