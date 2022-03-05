JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Price Target to $22.00

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.40.

RLGY opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.52. Realogy has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Realogy had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realogy will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Realogy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Realogy by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,872,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,835,000 after buying an additional 1,041,700 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Realogy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,906,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,156,000 after buying an additional 897,905 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,790,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Realogy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,217,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,472,000 after purchasing an additional 592,809 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Realogy by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 560,682 shares during the period.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

