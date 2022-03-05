JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.3% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,868,000 after buying an additional 64,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 53,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM stock traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.40. 21,014,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,596,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $396.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $132.40 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

