JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target to $55.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.86.

SGRY stock opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average is $47.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $69.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.05.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $112,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Goodwin sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $197,272.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,069 shares of company stock worth $1,044,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,580,000 after acquiring an additional 259,833 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Surgery Partners by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 15,734 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

