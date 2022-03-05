JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Target Price to $143.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $143.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.58.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $133.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.30 and its 200-day moving average is $130.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $116.14 and a 12-month high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.65%.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,249 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

