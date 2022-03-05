JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Target Price to $38.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PLUG. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a positive rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a positive rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.02.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Plug Power by 929.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

