JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ITMPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.70) to GBX 300 ($4.03) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITM Power presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $412.50.

ITMPF stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. ITM Power has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $7.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

