Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 5,119 to GBX 5,099. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com traded as low as GBX 2,287.50 ($30.69) and last traded at GBX 2,298 ($30.83), with a volume of 301899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,544 ($34.13).

JET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,130 ($95.67) to GBX 4,840 ($64.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,367.18 ($112.27).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,485.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,826.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.89 billion and a PE ratio of -4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

