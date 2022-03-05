Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,840

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 7,130 ($95.67) to GBX 4,840 ($64.94) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 110.62% from the company’s previous close.

JET has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 6,285 ($84.33) to GBX 5,119 ($68.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,367.18 ($112.27).

LON:JET opened at GBX 2,298 ($30.83) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.45. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,287.50 ($30.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,097 ($108.64). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,485.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,826.33.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

