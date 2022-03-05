Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.550-$8.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $870 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $894.72 million.Kadant also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.000-$2.100 EPS.

Shares of Kadant stock traded down $5.47 on Friday, reaching $196.75. The stock had a trading volume of 18,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,172. Kadant has a 1 year low of $163.17 and a 1 year high of $240.47. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.37.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.09 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total transaction of $343,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,573 shares of company stock worth $563,579 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Kadant by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kadant by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 18,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

