Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Receives $41.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of Kahoot! ASA stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $2.75. 36,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,088. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46. Kahoot! ASA has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

