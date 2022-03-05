Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Kamada in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

KMDA stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $247.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 1.06. Kamada has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kamada by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kamada in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kamada by 66.4% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 62,345 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kamada by 8.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Kamada by 2.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 927,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

