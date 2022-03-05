Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Kamada in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
KMDA stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $247.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 1.06. Kamada has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88.
Kamada Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.
