KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives $23.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth $4,596,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,154,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,428 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,439 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 657,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after buying an additional 36,522 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

