Karen Seaberg Sells 385 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Karen Seaberg sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $31,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $230,520.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $247,260.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Karen Seaberg sold 742 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $62,995.80.

On Monday, December 13th, Karen Seaberg sold 1,208 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $100,046.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $80.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.24.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 26,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MGPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

