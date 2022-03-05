Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $58.32

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.32, but opened at $56.27. Kenon shares last traded at $56.27, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kenon by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kenon by 62.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kenon during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Kenon during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenon during the third quarter worth about $311,000. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

