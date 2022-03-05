KeyFi (KEYFI) Market Capitalization Achieves $844,162.88

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, KeyFi has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $844,162.88 and approximately $1,280.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000796 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044047 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.54 or 0.06703140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,431.01 or 0.99984032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00048458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002917 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars.

