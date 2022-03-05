Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMB opened at $129.13 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.99 and a 200-day moving average of $135.75.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.07%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on KMB shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.38.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

