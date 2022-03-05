Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Decreased by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,372 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.1% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $18.84. 26,274,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,323,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

