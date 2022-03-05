Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$5.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$9.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 24.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.33.

Shares of K stock opened at C$6.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$9.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.32. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.06.

In related news, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$482,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,508,028 shares in the company, valued at C$16,118,845.15. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 983,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,490,090.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,503 shares of company stock worth $419,560.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

