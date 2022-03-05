Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €99.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €99.00 ($111.24) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 47.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($131.46) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €113.00 ($126.97) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €101.50 ($114.04).

Get Kion Group alerts:

KGX opened at €66.96 ($75.24) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €84.91 and its 200 day moving average price is €88.81. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($91.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.