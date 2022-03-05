Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Kirin stock opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. Kirin has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.40.
