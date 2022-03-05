KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Position Decreased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,709 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 28.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 60.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $332.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $390.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.83. The company has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $273.24 and a 1-year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

