Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.29

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.29 and last traded at $31.44, with a volume of 147413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.16.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($57.87) to €46.00 ($51.69) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. ING Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.01.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.9641 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BetterWealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

