Kroger (NYSE:KR) Given New $57.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $41.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Kroger from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.61.

Get Kroger alerts:

KR stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.94. The company had a trading volume of 21,597,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,201,456. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 41.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,129,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,614,000 after purchasing an additional 624,483 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 406.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 52,411 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 29.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kroger by 20.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 20,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 12.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.