Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup downgraded shares of Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kubota from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.00.

KUBTY stock opened at $86.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.78. Kubota has a fifty-two week low of $85.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

