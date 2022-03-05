Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,955 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of Lancaster Colony worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,041,000 after acquiring an additional 183,223 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,759,000 after buying an additional 19,537 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,320,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 185,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,357,000 after buying an additional 43,661 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alan F. Harris acquired 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,602.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock.

LANC stock opened at $162.61 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $145.79 and a 1 year high of $201.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.54.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.17). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

