Laurentian Bank of Canada to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. Desjardins also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$250.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$252.40 million.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LB. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$47.40.

TSE:LB opened at C$41.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 40.69. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$36.54 and a twelve month high of C$45.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.34%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

