Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Lowered to C$50.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.40.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$41.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.68. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$36.54 and a 52-week high of C$45.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$250.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$252.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0600003 EPS for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

