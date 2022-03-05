Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 1,035 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,017,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,353,000 after acquiring an additional 177,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,850,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,258,000 after acquiring an additional 180,339 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,361,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,463,000 after acquiring an additional 77,529 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,775,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,169,000 after acquiring an additional 154,506 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $228.92 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $206.71 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

