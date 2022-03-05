Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,762 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $235.81 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.96 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $175.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

