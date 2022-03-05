Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $780,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $89,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $138.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.72. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.13 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.93%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,768 shares of company stock worth $5,780,203. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

