Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after acquiring an additional 52,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 52,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Shares of MRK opened at $77.83 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.