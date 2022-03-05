Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after acquiring an additional 52,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 52,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.
MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.
Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
