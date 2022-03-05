Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases 64 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Shares of HD opened at $324.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $338.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $363.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

