LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.80.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after buying an additional 14,249 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 25.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.9% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 298,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,853,000 after buying an additional 24,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

