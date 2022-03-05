LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.260-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.70 million-$39.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.22 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.350-$1.450 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $48.45. 88,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,838. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.80.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,147,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,097,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,805,000 after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.