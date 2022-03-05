LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.260-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.70 million-$39.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.22 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.350-$1.450 EPS.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $48.45. 88,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,838. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on LMAT. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.80.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

