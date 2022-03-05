Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

LMND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $19.54 on Thursday. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $115.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Lemonade by 705.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

