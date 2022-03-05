Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $271.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LII. TheStreet cut Lennox International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lennox International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $322.43.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International stock opened at $269.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $243.92 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total value of $1,451,479.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total value of $256,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,553 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter worth $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lennox International by 36.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.