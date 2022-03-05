LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $601.18 million.LHC Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$6.000 EPS.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $137.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.68. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.40.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $718,452,000 after buying an additional 214,388 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,550,000 after purchasing an additional 90,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LHC Group by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 50,117 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,425,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in LHC Group by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

