Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.930-$6.030 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.360-$1.400 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.90.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.11. The company had a trading volume of 547,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,515. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.42. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $80.28 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.58%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $2,072,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.