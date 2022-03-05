LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.33 Million

Equities analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) will report $9.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.83 million. LightPath Technologies reported sales of $10.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year sales of $37.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.43 million to $37.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $42.35 million, with estimates ranging from $40.04 million to $44.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LightPath Technologies.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPTH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LightPath Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.73.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $2.05. 38,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,025. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18. The company has a market cap of $55.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 363.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 148,061 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 66.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 120,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies (Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.