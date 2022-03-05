LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Short Interest Down 33.4% in February

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,200 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the January 31st total of 519,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 148,061 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 120,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LightPath Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.73.

NASDAQ LPTH traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. 38,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $55.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

