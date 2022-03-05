LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,434 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 4.59% of LiqTech International worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIQT opened at $5.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $118.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton bought 21,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $102,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton purchased 12,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $76,070.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 85,074 shares of company stock worth $449,261. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LiqTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

