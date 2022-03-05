Liquity (LQTY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.64 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 5th. During the last week, Liquity has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $50.69 million and $1.64 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.00 or 0.00007600 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00043156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,637.73 or 0.06678285 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,415.50 or 0.99793341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00043718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00047885 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,885,378 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

