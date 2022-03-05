Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Insider Steve Smits Sells 2,747 Shares of Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $173,418.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LOB opened at $58.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.00. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.23%.

LOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $4,494,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares (Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

