Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau Sells 8,424 Shares

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 8,424 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.88, for a total transaction of C$832,977.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$636,895.74.

Jocyanne C. Bourdeau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, December 29th, Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total transaction of C$1,549,999.03.

L stock opened at C$106.02 on Friday. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 52 week low of C$63.80 and a 52 week high of C$106.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$99.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$95.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cfra downgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$107.30.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.