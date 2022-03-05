London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 70 ($0.94) per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $25.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LSEG opened at GBX 7,254 ($97.33) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £40.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,032.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,285.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6,230 ($83.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,388 ($125.96).

In related news, insider Kathleen DeRose purchased 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,932 ($93.01) per share, with a total value of £15,250.40 ($20,462.10). Also, insider Tsega Gebreyes purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,086 ($95.08) per share, for a total transaction of £85,032 ($114,090.97).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($134.17) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded London Stock Exchange Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 8,600 ($115.39) to GBX 9,300 ($124.78) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($127.47) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($100.63) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,130 ($122.50).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

