LPL Financial LLC Acquires 6,887 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,740,000 after acquiring an additional 95,916 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 21.3% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,433,000 after buying an additional 213,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,227,000 after buying an additional 332,017 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 7.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 912,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,420,000 after buying an additional 64,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 10.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 792,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,988,000 after buying an additional 71,717 shares in the last quarter.

SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $105.34 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The stock has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.74.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

